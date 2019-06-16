All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
blotterJune 15, 2019
Police report 6-16-19
CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt. DWI n Brandon Coleman, 25, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Arrests n Cedric Howard, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of vision- obscuring material...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Brandon Coleman, 25, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Cedric Howard, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of vision- obscuring material.
  • Keith Fischer, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
  • Christy Ramsey, 49, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of making a false declaration.
  • Robert Scott, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
  • Ronson Beard, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported at 1518 Bloomfield St.
  • Assault was reported at 213 S. Lorimier St. and Good Hope Street.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Burglary was reported at 1632 N. West End Blvd.
  • Theft was reported at 2626 Independence St.
  • Theft was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
  • Theft was reported at 2334 Rusmar St.

Miscellaneous

  • Driving while revoked was reported at 45 N. West End Blvd.
  • Fraud was reported at 3173 Park Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported.
  • Resisting arrest was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Devin L. Dickerson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Arrests

  • Ronnie H. Turner III, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Chad M. Looman, 40, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Seamantha M. Pruitt, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Henry R. Chamberlain, 22, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for dangerous drugs.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
blotterSep. 19
Fire report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 19
Police report 9-19-24
blotterSep. 18
Police report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 18
Fire report 9-18-24
blotterSep. 17
Police report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 17
Fire report 9-17-24
blotterSep. 14
Fire report 9-14-24
Police report 7-3-24
Police/Fire ReportsJuly 3
Police report 7-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy