Police report 6-16-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Brandon Coleman, 25, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Cedric Howard, 20, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of vision- obscuring material.
- Keith Fischer, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of theft at Walmart, 3439 William St.
- Christy Ramsey, 49, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of making a false declaration.
- Robert Scott, 55, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of trespassing.
- Ronson Beard, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at 1518 Bloomfield St.
- Assault was reported at 213 S. Lorimier St. and Good Hope Street.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported at 1632 N. West End Blvd.
- Theft was reported at 2626 Independence St.
- Theft was reported at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
- Theft was reported at 2334 Rusmar St.
Miscellaneous
- Driving while revoked was reported at 45 N. West End Blvd.
- Fraud was reported at 3173 Park Drive.
- Trespassing was reported.
- Resisting arrest was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWI
- Devin L. Dickerson, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Arrests
- Ronnie H. Turner III, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Chad M. Looman, 40, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Seamantha M. Pruitt, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled substance.
- Henry R. Chamberlain, 22, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for dangerous drugs.