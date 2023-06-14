All sections
blotterJune 14, 2023

Police report 6-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Second-degree assault was reported on Lions Way.

Thefts

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Hopper Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
  • Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Frederick Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Luke Sample, 42, of Jackson was arrested on an Osage Beach, Missouri, warrant.
  • Natasha Thomas, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to have insurance.
  • Billy Crawford, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Kim Smithey, 63, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

  • Theft reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
  • Theft reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Police/Fire Reports

