Police report 6-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Frederick Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Second-degree assault was reported on Lions Way.
Thefts
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Hopper Road.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Property damage was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
- Tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamin and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on North Frederick Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Luke Sample, 42, of Jackson was arrested on an Osage Beach, Missouri, warrant.
- Natasha Thomas, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and failure to have insurance.
- Billy Crawford, 44, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Kim Smithey, 63, of Thebes, Illinois, was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Thefts
- Theft reported in the 600 block of North Hope Street.
- Theft reported in the 1400 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.