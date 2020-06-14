Police report 6-14-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 2500 block of Indpendence Street.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Plaza Way.
- Larceny was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Hopper Road.
- Burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Broadway.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Christine Street.
- Larceny was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Arson was reported in the 1000 block of North Missouri Avenue.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 9100 block of Southbound I-55.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported 1900 block of Golden Eagle Court.
- Property damage was reported on North Main Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- David E. Stillman, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of protection order.
- Duane P. Ratliff 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat, seconod-degree trespassing and first-degree sexual misconduct.