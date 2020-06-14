All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
June 13, 2020

Police report 6-14-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DWI n Driving under the influence was reported in the 2500 block of Indpendence Street. Assault n Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street. Thefts n Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DWI

  • Driving under the influence was reported in the 2500 block of Indpendence Street.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of Aspen Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 200 block of South Plaza Way.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1200 block of William Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Hopper Road.
  • Burglary was reported in the 2100 block of Broadway.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 500 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of Christine Street.
  • Larceny was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Arson was reported in the 1000 block of North Missouri Avenue.
  • Weapons law violation was reported in the 9100 block of Southbound I-55.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported 1900 block of Golden Eagle Court.
  • Property damage was reported on North Main Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • David E. Stillman, 46, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of protection order.
  • Duane P. Ratliff 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree making a terrorist threat, seconod-degree trespassing and first-degree sexual misconduct.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy