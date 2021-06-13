All sections
June 12, 2021

Police report 6-13-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street. n Assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Main Street. Thefts n Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Main Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
  • Purse snatching was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg and Themis streets.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 3300 block of Shawnee Parkway.
  • Drug violation was reported at Woodbine Place and Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Austin Gribler, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
Police/Fire Reports

