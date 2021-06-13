Police report 6-13-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of South Benton Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1300 block of North Main Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 800 block of Good Hope Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of North Kingshighway.
- Purse snatching was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at North Sprigg and Themis streets.
- Property damage was reported.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 3300 block of Shawnee Parkway.
- Drug violation was reported at Woodbine Place and Themis Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Austin Gribler, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.