Police report 6-12-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
Assault
- Third-degree assault was reported on Bellevue Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Burglary and property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on South Benton Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree property damage was reported.
- Possession of controlled substance was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Peace disturbance was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
- Second-degree property damage was reported.
- Possession of a controlled substance and property damage were reported.
- Property damage was reported on Star Vue Court.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on North Kingshighway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Courtney M. Haines, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less.
Arrests
- Amber M. Windisch, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- De Varean K. Walker, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.
- Garret M. Vandeven, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
- Stephen L. Hampstead, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on special victim, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest.