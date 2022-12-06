All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
June 11, 2022

Police report 6-12-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on Kingsway Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.

Assault

  • Third-degree assault was reported on Bellevue Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Burglary and property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on South Benton Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree property damage was reported.
  • Possession of controlled substance was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Peace disturbance was reported on South Louisiana Avenue.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported.
  • Possession of a controlled substance and property damage were reported.
  • Property damage was reported on Star Vue Court.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with Department of Revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on North Kingshighway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

DWI

  • Courtney M. Haines, 27, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less.

Arrests

  • Amber M. Windisch, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • De Varean K. Walker, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for resisting arrest.
  • Garret M. Vandeven, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for operating motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner.
  • Stephen L. Hampstead, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on special victim, delivery of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with arrest.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy