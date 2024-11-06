All sections
June 11, 2024

Police report 6-11-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

DWI

  • DWI was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft

  • Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Louise Corum, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Lathan Barnett, 45, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Cody Reid, 35, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Brittney Monahan, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.
  • Eddie Hankins, 63, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the area of West Mary and Oak streets.

DWIs

  • Alex Chambers, 19, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
  • William Maloney, 45, of Fruitland was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive within single lane, seat belt violation, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and operating a motor vehicle without valid driver’s license.
  • Joseph Lucas, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use turn signal.
  • Trevor Johnson, 33, of Benton was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, speeding and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Police/Fire Reports

