Police report 6-11-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
DWI
- DWI was reported on North Kingshighway.
Theft
- Theft of a vehicle was reported on South Kingshighway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Louise Corum, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
- Lathan Barnett, 45, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Cody Reid, 35, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Brittney Monahan, 39, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.
- Eddie Hankins, 63, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the area of West Mary and Oak streets.
DWIs
- Alex Chambers, 19, of Jackson was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
- William Maloney, 45, of Fruitland was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive within single lane, seat belt violation, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and operating a motor vehicle without valid driver’s license.
- Joseph Lucas, 52, of Cape Girardeau was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to use turn signal.
- Trevor Johnson, 33, of Benton was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, speeding and failure to drive on right half of roadway.