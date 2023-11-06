All sections
blotterJune 10, 2023
Police report 6-11-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported. Assault n Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Spring Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported.
  • Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Linden Street.
  • Possession of child pornography was reported on William Street.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid was reported.
  • Failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width was reported on Independence Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Gary D. Smith, 71, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for second-degree domestic assault and first-degree tampering with motor vehicle.
  • James. M. Johnson, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant for third-degree assault.
  • Brett A. Medley, 24, Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Mary E. Massey, 29, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Moana K. Tofi, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Charles L. Harless II, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Franklin County Sheriff's Office warrant for failure to appear for failure to yield and a Alexander County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended.
  • Ronald G. Tinnin, 59, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Naomi R. Coffey, 34, of Oak Grove, Kentucky, was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and third-degree assault.
Police/Fire Reports

