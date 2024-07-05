Police report 5-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault and third-degree kidnapping were reported on William Street.
- Assault was reported on North Street.
- Assault was reported on North Street.
- Second-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported on North Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- First-degree assault or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and armed-criminal action were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Themis Street.
- Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported on Sherwood Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Counterfeit money was reported on Vantage Drive.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
- An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Second-degree harassment and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Brenda Kay Court.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Spanish Street.
- Weapon violation was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Locust Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bertling Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Joshua Seyer, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of harassment and peace disturbance.
- Ariana Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Ezekiel Hull, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of passing a bad check.
- Melissa Hager, 43, of Marquand was arrested on a St .Francois County warrant.
- Dayna Crose, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Charlotte Gage, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of East Adams Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Woodland Drive.
- Theft was reported in the area of Dallas Street.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Bainbridge Road and South Old Orchard Road.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Gloria Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
- Harassment was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
- Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Donna Drive.
- Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Lyndhurst Street.