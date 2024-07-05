Police report 5-7-24

Counterfeit money was reported on Vantage Drive.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Merriwether Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boxwood Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.

An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Main Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.

Second-degree harassment and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Brenda Kay Court.

Second-degree property damage was reported on North Spanish Street.

Weapon violation was reported on Good Hope Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Locust Street.