All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
May 7, 2024

Police report 5-7-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street. n A warrant arrest and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Pacific Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault and third-degree kidnapping were reported on William Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Street.
  • Assault was reported on North Street.
  • Second-degree assault and armed criminal action were reported on North Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • First-degree assault or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and armed-criminal action were reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Themis Street.
  • Driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident were reported on South Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Sherwood Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported.
  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage were reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Counterfeit money was reported on Vantage Drive.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Merriwether Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
  • An abandoned vehicle was reported on South Main Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree harassment and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Brenda Kay Court.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Spanish Street.
  • Weapon violation was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Locust Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Bertling Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Joshua Seyer, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of harassment and peace disturbance.
  • Ariana Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Ezekiel Hull, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of passing a bad check.
  • Melissa Hager, 43, of Marquand was arrested on a St .Francois County warrant.
  • Dayna Crose, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Charlotte Gage, 51, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Assault was reported in the 200 block of East Adams Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Woodland Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Dallas Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 600 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Bainbridge Road and South Old Orchard Road.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Gloria Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Apache Avenue.
  • Harassment was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
  • Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Donna Drive.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1200 block of Brandom Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Lyndhurst Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy