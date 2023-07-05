All sections
May 6, 2023

Police report 5-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention of stop were reported on Lacey Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle were reported.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Stealing controlled substance/meth manufacturing material was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • First-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Broadway.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, rules for traffic where controlled by light signals right turn on red violation, exceeding the speed limit by 26 mph or more and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person were reported on William Street.
  • Striking legally stopped or parked vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and suspended driver's license were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Ellis Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christina A. Steffens, 55, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Taryn A. Mattox, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jeffrey D. Anderson, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • David C. Stroder, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
  • Keivon T. Smith, 22, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display plates and driver/front-seat passenger failure to wear seatbelt.
  • Timothy W. Crites, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest.
  • John E. Maglone, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Sammy G. Macke, 73, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of order of protection.
  • Susan M. Jones, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Police/Fire Reports

