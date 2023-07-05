Police report 5-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault, first-degree trespassing and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention of stop were reported on Lacey Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault and theft of a motor vehicle were reported.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Stealing controlled substance/meth manufacturing material was reported on South Broadview Street.
- First-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Broadway.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and displaying red/blue light, rules for traffic where controlled by light signals right turn on red violation, exceeding the speed limit by 26 mph or more and resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person were reported on William Street.
- Striking legally stopped or parked vehicle, failure to maintain financial responsibility and suspended driver's license were reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Domestic disturbance and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on North Ellis Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christina A. Steffens, 55, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Taryn A. Mattox, 38, of Jackson was arrested on a Butler County, Missouri, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
- Jeffrey D. Anderson, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Miner, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- David C. Stroder, 50, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for non-support.
- Keivon T. Smith, 22, of Caruthersville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to display plates and driver/front-seat passenger failure to wear seatbelt.
- Timothy W. Crites, 54, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for unlawful use of a weapon and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- John E. Maglone, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Sammy G. Macke, 73, of Jackson, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation of order of protection.
- Susan M. Jones, 60, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.