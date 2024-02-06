Police report 5-31-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Hanover Street.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Hanover Street.
Theft
- Larceny was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Hanover Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Pacific Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Deevers Crossing.
- Property damage was reported in the 300 block of Siemers Drive.
- Drug violation was reported in the 900 block of College Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Plaza Way ad Good Hope Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Jeromiah A. Trankle, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's order for fourth-degree stealing or subsequent.