Police report 5-30-21

Arrests

Kaitlyn Dodd, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, possession of A controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.

Sandra McCelland, 59, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Kasandra Wood, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.

Assaults

Assault was reported in the 3300 block of North High Street.

Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.

Assault was reported in the 2400 block of Travelers Way.

Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Thefts

Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Walton Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of E Jefferson Street.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jerome D.M. Latchison, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to drive within right lane of the highway.

Naglasper L. McClinton, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for aiding a person less than 21 years old in entering gambling boat or make attempt to make wager and probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Ryan S. Mosley, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and Cape Girardeau warrants for first-degree trespassing, failure to maintain financial responsibility and improper registration.

Jennifer M. Niswonger, 37, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended/revoked.

Dorothy D. Matlock, 42, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage.