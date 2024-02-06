Police report 5-30-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Assault was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Larceny was reported on South Pacific Street.
- Larceny was reported.
- Robbery was reported at Broadway and Water Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 800 block of South Kingshighway.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Motor vehicle theft at Themis Street and South Silver Springs Road.
- Larceny was reported in the 2000 block of Broadway.
- Motor vehicle theft on Sycamore Circle.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Motor vehicle theft in the 900 block of South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Drug violation was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South Ellis Street.
- Arson was reported in the 2000 block of Southern Expressway.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Olive street.
- Drug violation was reported in the 1800 block of Hutson Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Mount Auburn Road.
- Welfare fraud was reported.
- Property damage was reported in the 1300 block of Broadway.
- Drug violation was reported in the 800 block of William Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 1100 block of Themis Street.
- Weapons violation was reported in the 200 block of South Lorimier Street.
JACKSON
The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
DWI
- Timothy Koehler, 43, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Kevin Kreher, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in single lane.
Arrests
- Kasandra Wood, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant.
- Sandra McCelland, 59, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Kaitlyn Dodd, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license revoked/suspended, possession of A controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 2400 block of Travelers Way.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of North West Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 3300 block of North High Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of E Jefferson Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 2000 block of Walton Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jerome D.M. Latchison, 28, of St. Louis, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and failure to drive within right lane of the highway.
- Naglasper L. McClinton, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau County warrants for probation violation for aiding a person less than 21 years old in entering gambling boat or make attempt to make wager and probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Ryan S. Mosley, 35, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and Cape Girardeau warrants for first-degree trespassing, failure to maintain financial responsibility and improper registration.
- Jennifer M. Niswonger, 37, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of driving while suspended/revoked.
- Dorothy D. Matlock, 42, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of first-degree property damage.
- Christopher M. Johnston, 36, no address given, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for non-support and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.