Police report 5-29-24

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building was reported.

Unlawful possession of a weapon was reported on Shawnee Parkway.

Headlights required, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Good Hope Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Aquamsi Street.

First-degree trespassing was reported on South Benton Street.

Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable lamps/tail lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, expired registration, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported on Bellevue Street.

Domestic animal at large was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Themis Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jimmie Davis, 65, of Fredericktown was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol while driving and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Jeffery Tygett, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.

Raymond Brown, 40, of Parma was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Lisa Robinson, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaiden Haas, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Dustin Tatum, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.

Jennifer Strubberg, 47, of Belleville, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and on a Monroe County, Illinois, warrant.

Paul Thomas, 48, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.