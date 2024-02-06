All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 29, 2024

Police report 5-29-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on West Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. n A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard. n A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard. n A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on West Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Assaults

  • Second-degree assault was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • Fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Missouri Avenue.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree arson were reported on Ozark Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Themis Street.
  • Domestic animal at large was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable lamps/tail lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, expired registration, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported on Bellevue Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Aquamsi Street.
  • Headlights required, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Unlawful possession of a weapon was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Jefferson Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jimmie Davis, 65, of Fredericktown was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol while driving and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Jeffery Tygett, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
  • Raymond Brown, 40, of Parma was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
  • Lisa Robinson, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jaiden Haas, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Dustin Tatum, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jennifer Strubberg, 47, of Belleville, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and on a Monroe County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Paul Thomas, 48, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
  • Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

DUI

  • Timothy Pinson, 63, of Fredericktown was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under influence, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Mansfield Place.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Kasten Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Greensferry Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy