Police report 5-29-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on West Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South West End Boulevard.
Assaults
- Second-degree assault was reported on Whitener Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
- Fourth-degree assault and second-degree property damage were reported on South Spring Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Kingshighway.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Second-degree burglary and second-degree arson were reported on Ozark Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
- Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on Themis Street.
- Domestic animal at large was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Operating vehicle on highway without a valid license, knowingly operating a motor vehicle without operable lamps/tail lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance, expired registration, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance were reported on Bellevue Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Benton Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging along highway or into outbuilding was reported on Aquamsi Street.
- Headlights required, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and driving while revoked/suspended were reported on Good Hope Street.
- Unlawful possession of a weapon was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jimmie Davis, 65, of Fredericktown was arrested on suspicion of consuming alcohol while driving and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Jeffery Tygett, 61, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
- Raymond Brown, 40, of Parma was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
- Lisa Robinson, 37, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jaiden Haas, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Dustin Tatum, 30, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and possession of a controlled substance.
- Jennifer Strubberg, 47, of Belleville, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property and on a Monroe County, Illinois, warrant.
- Paul Thomas, 48, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
- Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
DUI
- Timothy Pinson, 63, of Fredericktown was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under influence, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
- Theft was reported in the 2600 block of Mansfield Place.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Sioux Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the area of Symphony Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
- Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of Kasten Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of Greensferry Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.