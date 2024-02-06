All sections
May 28, 2022

Police report 5-29-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Cordova Lane.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid were reported on Jefferson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Marlin Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • First-degree assault, attempt serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, shots fired at or from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building, resulting in death or injury was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft from a building was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Identity theft was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Forgery was reported.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Themis Street.
  • Fraud was reported on Frederick Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Justin W. Crouch, 20 of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested on a Ripley County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • James A. Cook, 49, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
  • Joshua P. Mudro, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Tracy L. Walker, 45, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault.
  • Brandie R. England, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Washington County warrant for failure to appear for neglect of child and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Ryan M. McCormack, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Kyle T. Jaco, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
  • Raymond F. Berry, 64, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
  • Dominique D. Johnson, 26, of Carbondale, Illinois, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for second-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage.
