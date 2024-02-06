All sections
blotterMay 27, 2023
Police report 5-28-23
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests n A warrant arrest ws reported on North Henderson Avenue. n A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest ws reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from motor vehicle and stealing firearm/explosive weapon were reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Theft from a building was reported.
  • Theft was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • First-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported on North Henderson Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous

  • First-degree trespassing was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Unlawful use of weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Keeping vicious dog and leash requirement violation were reported on North Middle Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Ranney Avenue.
  • Leash requirement violation was reported on North Spanish Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Michael D. Maglone, 33, of Jackson was arrested a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for a controlled substance and five Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license, stop sign, suspended license, improper registration and resisting arrest.
  • Lakeisha D. Johnson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Janis F. Greer, 25, no address given, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for failure to appear for amphetamine possession.
  • Samantha F. Davis, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for violation protection order and first-degree sexual misconduct.
  • Breanna R. Rucker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for leaving the scene of an accident.
  • Eric W. Glueck, 49, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Curtis L. McBride, 40, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for stealing, a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for burglary and a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for a terrorist threat.
  • Darieth J. Nunley, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
  • John E. Maglone, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Darrell M. Holmes, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for misusing 911 and Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for weapons offense.
