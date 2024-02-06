Police report 5-28-23

Miscellaneous

Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Ranney Avenue.

Keeping vicious dog and leash requirement violation were reported on North Middle Street.

Unlawful use of weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Themis Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jennifer M. Niswonger, 39, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.

Michael D. Maglone, 33, of Jackson was arrested a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation for a controlled substance and five Cape Girardeau warrants for suspended license, stop sign, suspended license, improper registration and resisting arrest.

Lakeisha D. Johnson, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Janis F. Greer, 25, no address given, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for failure to appear for amphetamine possession.

Samantha F. Davis, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for violation protection order and first-degree sexual misconduct.

Breanna R. Rucker, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for leaving the scene of an accident.

Eric W. Glueck, 49, of Friedheim was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.

Curtis L. McBride, 40, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for stealing, a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for burglary and a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant for a terrorist threat.

Darieth J. Nunley, 30, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

John E. Maglone, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for possession of a controlled substance.