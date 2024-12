Arrests

Derek T. Gill, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bryce P. McCutcheon, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

Adam Koenig Sr., 41, of Fruitland was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked license.

Micheall G. Smith, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven B. Barhnart of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Cape Girardeau Police Department warrants for failure to appear for city dog license and animal neglect.

Howard S. Thomas, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Caleb P. Koeppel, 32 of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving on a revoked/suspended license.

Demetrius G. Pattorson, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without a valid license.

Christopher D. Miles, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while revoked.

Ronald L. Ford, 45, of Paducah, Kentucky, was arrested on Stoddard County, Missouri, warrants for failure to appear for non-support and contempt of court for failure to pay fines.

Allison G. Derrick, 25, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan R. Cochran, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful possession of a firearm.