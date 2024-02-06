All sections
blotterMay 25, 2023
Police report 5-25-23
Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard. n A warrant arrest was reported...

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Thilenius Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Spanish Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dogwood Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • Unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on highway without proper operator's or chauffeur's license and unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on highway were reported.
