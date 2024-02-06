Police report 5-25-23

Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard. n A warrant arrest was reported...
Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Fourth-degree assault was reported on Thilenius Street.
Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Spanish Street.
Thefts
Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Kingsway Drive.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Dogwood Drive.
Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Pacific Street.
Unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on highway without proper operator's or chauffeur's license and unlawfully operating a utility vehicle on highway were reported.