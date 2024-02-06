Police report 5-24-23

Arrests

Assault

Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence St.

DWIs

John Davis, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at posted stop sign, seat belt violation, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and assault.

Tara Lomax, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to affix plates on vehicle.

Noel Keran, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.