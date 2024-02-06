Police report 5-24-23

Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
Thefts
Miscellaneous
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Assault
DWIs
Thefts
Miscellaneous
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.