May 24, 2023

Police report 5-24-23

Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway. Thefts n Theft from a motor vehicle was reported. n Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on William Street...

Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on William Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Commercial Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Receiving stolen property and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing were reported on Westwood Drive.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Dalton Tainter, 24, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Bollinger County, Missouri, warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence St.

DWIs

  • John Davis, 62, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to stop at posted stop sign, seat belt violation, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, leaving scene of an accident, operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and assault.
  • Tara Lomax, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to affix plates on vehicle.
  • Noel Keran, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive in single lane, being a minor in possession of alcohol and speeding.
  • Nathan Foeste, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of roadway and failure to stop at stop light.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 2500 block of South Hope Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Brandom Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 500 block of North Union Avenue.
  • Fraud was reported in the 4700 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 2700 block of Cortland Drive.
