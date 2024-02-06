Police report 5-24-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported at Jefferson Avenue and South West End Boulevard.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of Franks Lane.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of North Kingshighway.
- Motor vehicle theft was reported in the 300 block of Broadway.
- Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Robbery was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 600 block of Whitelaw Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 2200 block of Brookwood Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Independence Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Delwin Street.
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Louis Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Henderson Avenue.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Bloomfield and South Benton streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Belleridge Pike.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Benton and Elm streets.
- Weapons law violation was 500 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Good Hope and Christine streets.
- Wire fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Autumn Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
- Weapons law violation was reported at South Spanish and Merriwether streets.
- Impersonation was reported on Autumn Drive.
- Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Melody L. Kinder, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.
- Lee E. Horton, 46, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Corey M. Gill, 32, of Sedgwickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.
- Daren D. Collier, 50, of Millersville was arrested on Cape Girardeau County and Jackson warrants for second-degree domestic assault.