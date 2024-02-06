Police report 5-24-20

Miscellaneous

Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.

Weapons law violation was reported in the 700 block of North Main Street.

Impersonation was reported on Autumn Drive.

Impersonation was reported on Autumn Drive.

Weapons law violation was reported at South Spanish and Merriwether streets.

Weapons law violation was reported at South Spanish and Merriwether streets.

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.

Property damage was reported in the 1400 block of Broadway.

Wire fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Autumn Drive.

Wire fraud was reported in the 1800 block of Autumn Drive.

Drug violation was reported at Good Hope and Christine streets.

Drug violation was reported at Good Hope and Christine streets.

Weapons law violation was 500 block of South Sprigg Street.

Weapons law violation was 500 block of South Sprigg Street.

Drug violation was reported at South Benton and Elm streets.

Drug violation was reported at South Benton and Elm streets.

Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.

Weapons law violation was reported in the 500 block of South Pacific Street.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.

Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.

Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Belleridge Pike.

Fraud was reported in the 2300 block of Belleridge Pike.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.

Property damage was reported in the 400 block of North Frederick Street.

Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane

Property damage was reported in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane

Weapons law violation was reported at Bloomfield and South Benton streets.

Weapons law violation was reported at Bloomfield and South Benton streets.

Property damage was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Henderson Avenue.

Property damage was reported at Bloomfield Street and South Henderson Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Melody L. Kinder, 31, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for fourth-degree assault.

Lee E. Horton, 46, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Corey M. Gill, 32, of Sedgwickville, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for a probation violation for operating a motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident.