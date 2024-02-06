All sections
May 23, 2023

Police report 5-23-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Harmony Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Harmony Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Harmony Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Harmony Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Broadview Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadview Street.
  • Second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action were reported on South Middle Street.
  • First-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury on special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and armed criminal action were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and second-degree property damage were reported on College Street.
  • Fourth-degree Assault and first-degree burglary were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • First-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury/special victim, first-degree property damage and armed criminal action were reported on Whitener Street.
DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, improper turn, improper lane usage, no operator's license, resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing creating a substantial risk or serious injury/death to any person, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding siren and display red/blue light were reported on North Kingshighway.

Thefts

  • Second-degree burglary was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Second-degree burglary and second-degree property damage was reported on Hemlock Court.
  • Second-degree burglary and first-degree property damage were reported on South Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

  • Make a U-turn left turn on divided highway not at intersection/interchange/any signed location resulting in an accident and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
  • Forgery was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Open-burning restriction violation was reported on Azalea Lane.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Janet Drive.
  • Interference with custody was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, discharging into home, motor vehicle or other transportation method were reported on Linden Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building resulting death or injury was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • No lights or reflectors when required and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Broadway.
Police/Fire Reports

