Police report 5-23-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Harmony Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault and possession of a controlled substance were reported on North Broadview Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Broadview Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action were reported on South Middle Street.
- First-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury on special victim, unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and armed criminal action were reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Fourth-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop and second-degree property damage were reported on College Street.
- Fourth-degree Assault and first-degree burglary were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Fourth-degree assault and first-degree trespassing were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Wisteria Drive.
- First-degree assault/attempt serious physical injury/special victim, first-degree property damage and armed criminal action were reported on Whitener Street.