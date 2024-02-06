All sections
May 22, 2021

Police report 5-23-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. DUI n Driving under the influence was reported at Perry Avenue and Broadway. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Big Bend Road. n Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

DUI

  • Driving under the influence was reported at Perry Avenue and Broadway.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2000 block of Big Bend Road.
  • Assault was reported in the 2300 block of Broadway.

Thefts

  • Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Themis Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 700 block of William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Siemers Drive.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Southern Expressway.

Miscellaneous

  • Drug violation was reported at William Street and South Kingshighway.
  • Drug violation was reported in he 500 block of South Hanover Street.
  • Credit card/ATM card fraud was reported.
  • Liquor law violation was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
  • Drug violation was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
  • WeaponS law violation was reported at Shawnee Parkway and South Minnesota Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Hunter M. Lucas, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violation for failure to stop at stop sign.
  • Justin L. Williams, 39 of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.
  • Gregory J. Horace, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance.
  • Michael C. Rollins, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Missouri Probation and Parole warrants for parole violation for leaving the scene, parole violation for resisting, failure to obey traffic device and driving while revoked/suspended and parole violation for leaving the scene.
  • Brittany N. Dean, 28, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on A Jackson warrant for failure to abate a nuisance charge and a Probation and Parole District 22 parole violation for larceny
  • Michael J. McCoy, 36, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of credit/debit device.
  • Joshua D. Jones, 30, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.
  • Austin R. Mosley, 19, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trespassing, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

