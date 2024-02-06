Police report 5-23-21

Hunter M. Lucas, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau warrant for traffic violation for failure to stop at stop sign.

Justin L. Williams, 39 of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of violation order of protection.

Gregory J. Horace, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle/trailer, driving while revoked/suspended and failure to maintain financial responsibility/insurance.

Michael C. Rollins, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on Missouri Probation and Parole warrants for parole violation for leaving the scene, parole violation for resisting, failure to obey traffic device and driving while revoked/suspended and parole violation for leaving the scene.

Brittany N. Dean, 28, of Benton, Missouri, was arrested on A Jackson warrant for failure to abate a nuisance charge and a Probation and Parole District 22 parole violation for larceny

Michael J. McCoy, 36, of Burfordville was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Joshua D. Jones, 30, of McClure, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit/debit device.

