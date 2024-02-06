Police report 5-22-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Woodbine Place.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North West End Boulevard.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Assault was reported.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
- Theft was reported on College Street.
- Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Lacey Street.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Whitener Street.
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Counterfeiting was reported on North Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lambert Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Improper registration and possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.
- Property damage and possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Ashley R. Burton, 32, of Cape Girardeau