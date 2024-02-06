Police report 5-22-22

Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Whitener Street.

Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Lacey Street.

Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported.

Theft was reported on College Street.

Theft was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.

Miscellaneous

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

Counterfeiting was reported on North Street.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lambert Drive.

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Improper registration and possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.