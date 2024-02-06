All sections
May 21, 2022

Police report 5-22-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Woodbine Place. n A warrant arrest was reported on North West End Boulevard. Assaults n Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Kingshighway...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Woodbine Place.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North West End Boulevard.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Assault was reported.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
  • Theft was reported on College Street.
  • Theft of firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Counterfeiting was reported on North Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lambert Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Improper registration and possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage and possession of a controlled substance was reported on South Sprigg Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • Ashley R. Burton, 32, of Cape Girardeau
Police/Fire Reports

