All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 21, 2024

Police report 5-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Perry Avenue. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Perry Avenue.

Assaults

  • Third-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Green Acres Drive.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Broadview Street.
  • First-degree assault or attempted assault was reported on William Street.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • First-degree assault or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Sprigg Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on Kage Road.

Thefts

  • Theft of a vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Glenridge Drive.
  • Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and theft from a motor vehicle were reported on Longview Drive.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Weapon violation was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Vantage Drive.
  • Leash requirement violation was reported on Mimosa Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Percy Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Second-degree tampering with property of another, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Commercial Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on South Spanish Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brandon Long, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Dillon Northcutt, 31, of Sikeston was arrested on two Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrants.
  • Cole Ellinger, 22, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Michael Crittenden, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Ian Eggimann, 23, of Advance was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Lloyd Cureton, 51, of Sedgewickville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Justin Fossey, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Otis Maddox, 73, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Stacy Coffee, 44, of Advance was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWIs

  • Jennifer Barlow, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Clifford Barlow Jr., 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Jeremy Mahn, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Kent Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Odus Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
  • Fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Old Cape Road East.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy