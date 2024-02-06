Police report 5-21-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Perry Avenue.
Assaults
- Third-degree assault, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Green Acres Drive.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on South Broadview Street.
- First-degree assault or attempted assault was reported on William Street.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- First-degree assault or attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on North Sprigg Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on Kage Road.
Thefts
- Theft of a vehicle, resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
- Theft from a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device were reported on Glenridge Drive.
- Theft was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and theft from a motor vehicle were reported on Longview Drive.
- Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- Weapon violation was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Vantage Drive.
- Leash requirement violation was reported on Mimosa Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Percy Drive.
- Property damage was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Second-degree tampering with property of another, trespassing and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia were reported on Commercial Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing was reported on South Spanish Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brandon Long, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Dillon Northcutt, 31, of Sikeston was arrested on two Sikeston Department of Public Safety warrants.
- Cole Ellinger, 22, of Scott City was arrested on suspicion of armed criminal action, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Michael Crittenden, 21, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Ian Eggimann, 23, of Advance was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Lloyd Cureton, 51, of Sedgewickville was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Justin Fossey, 31, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Otis Maddox, 73, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Stacy Coffee, 44, of Advance was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWIs
- Jennifer Barlow, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Clifford Barlow Jr., 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Jeremy Mahn, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Washington Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Kent Street.
- Theft was reported in the 100 block of East Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of Old Cape Road.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of Odus Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 200 block of Morgan Street.
- Fraud was reported in the 4900 block of Old Cape Road East.