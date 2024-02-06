Police report 5-21-23

Jesse J. Bogle, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation.

Christopher G. Boettcher, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of forgery.

