May 20, 2023

Police report 5-21-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest and drug violation were reported on North Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest and drug violation were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Kingshighway.

Assault

  • Third-degree assault was reported on Thielnius Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Lacey Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Child abuse/neglect was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on William Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, first-degree trespassing and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jesse J. Bogle, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation.
  • Christopher G. Boettcher, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
  • Caitlin E. Neal, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Troy A. Figliolo, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Ronnie F. Parmer II, 38 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
Police/Fire Reports

