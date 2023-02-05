All sections
May 2, 2023

Police report 5-2-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Houck Place.
  • A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on Luce Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Second-degree assault and abuse or neglect of a child were reported on Siemers Drive.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Country Club Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Themis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and first-degree property damage were reported.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Themis Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Randol Avenue.
  • Violation of licensing ordinance of an after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Broadway.
  • Tampering with a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on Bellevue Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
  • Violation of licensing ordinance of an after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Rebekah Boomer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
  • Alex Rhodes, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of Plainview Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Trail.
  • Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.

Miscellaneous

  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Boehme Lane and South Hope Street.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2500 block of Travelers Way.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 3100 block of Spring Lake Trail.
  • Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Harassment was reported in the 1600 block of Jackson Ridge Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of Brittany Drive.
