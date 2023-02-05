Police report 5-2-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Walnut Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Houck Place.
- A warrant arrest and domestic disturbance were reported on Luce Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- Second-degree assault and abuse or neglect of a child were reported on Siemers Drive.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Country Club Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on Themis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building and first-degree property damage were reported.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Themis Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Randol Avenue.
- Violation of licensing ordinance of an after-hours club was reported on Independence Street.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Broadway.
- Tampering with a vehicle and second-degree property damage were reported on Bellevue Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Broadway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Rebekah Boomer, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.
- Alex Rhodes, 30, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of Plainview Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Jackson Trail.
- Theft was reported in the 2900 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Miscellaneous
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the area of Boehme Lane and South Hope Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Wedge Lane.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 2500 block of Travelers Way.
- Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 3100 block of Spring Lake Trail.
- Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Harassment was reported in the 1600 block of Jackson Ridge Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2400 block of Brittany Drive.