Police report 5-19-23

Trespassing was reported on William Street.

Child abuse/neglect was reported on South Lorimier Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on Lacey Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Jesse J. Bogle, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation.

Christopher G. Boettcher, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of forgery.

Caitlin E. Neal, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Troy A. Figliolo, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.