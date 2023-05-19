Police report 5-19-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Theft was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Lacey Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Child abuse/neglect was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Trespassing was reported on William Street.
- Domestic disturbance was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jesse J. Bogle, 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation.
- Christopher G. Boettcher, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of forgery.
- Caitlin E. Neal, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Troy A. Figliolo, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Ronnie F. Parmer II, 38 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.