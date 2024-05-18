Police report 5-18-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.A warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
Assaults
Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street.Fourth-degree assault and shoplifting were reported on Siemers Drive.
DWI
Driving while intoxicated was reported on Bellevue Street.
Thefts
Burglary was reported.Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.Theft was reported on South Minnesota Avenue. Theft from a vehicle was reported on McKenna Drive.
Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Ellis Street.Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Ellis Street.Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Walnut Street.Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
Shoplifting was reported on William Street.Shoplifting and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.Trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Saddlegate Court.Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Spanish Street.Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and driving while revoked/suspended.Fraud was reported.Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Delwin Street.Fraud was reported.Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.First-degree trespassing was reported on Longview Drive.Property damage was reported.Fraud was reported.Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.Fraud was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Whitener Street.Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.First-degree harassment was reported.First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.Animal bite and leash requirement violation were reported on South Lorimier Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
Dalton M. Stroup, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for violation order of protection.Joshua K. Moore Sr., 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and driving while revoked/suspended.Kevin A. Jones, 41, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.Jonathan J. Lintner, 46, of Jackson was arrested on two Ste Genevieve County warrants for failure to appear for driving while revoked/suspended and failure to drive on right half of roadway and exceeding the posted speed limit.Patricia A. Sloan, 63, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.Suzanna D. Ballard, 34, of Whitewater was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.Amy R. Williams, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.Kayla M. Edmonds, 33, of Millersville was arrested on suspicion of second-degree tampering and second-degree property damage.James C. Waller III, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.Kardell R. Harris, 35, of Marrero, Louisiana, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault.Thomas M. Hayes, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for speeding and reckless driving.
DWI
Britney N. Childers, 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
Brett Davis, 31, of Kelso was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Meggan Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Cody Gremard, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.Tyler Bailey, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seat belt violation, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, speeding, failure to use signal, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Assault
Assault was reported in the area of Kidron Street.
Thefts
Robbery was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.Theft was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.Property damage reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and West Main Street.Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Francis Drive.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.