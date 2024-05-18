Police report 5-18-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.A warrant arrest was reported.A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.A warrant arrest was reported on North Middle Street.A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.

Assaults

Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Middle Street.Fourth-degree assault and shoplifting were reported on Siemers Drive.

DWI

Driving while intoxicated was reported on Bellevue Street.

Thefts

Burglary was reported.Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.Theft was reported on South Minnesota Avenue. Theft from a vehicle was reported on McKenna Drive.

Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on South Ellis Street.Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Ellis Street.Stealing from a motor vehicle was reported on Walnut Street.Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.Shoplifting and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.Shoplifting was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.Trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Saddlegate Court.Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Spanish Street.Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and driving while revoked/suspended.Fraud was reported.Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Delwin Street.Fraud was reported.Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.First-degree trespassing was reported on Longview Drive.Property damage was reported.Fraud was reported.Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Interstate 55.Fraud was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Whitener Street.Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Louisiana Avenue.First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.First-degree harassment was reported.First-degree trespassing was reported on William Street.Animal bite and leash requirement violation were reported on South Lorimier Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY