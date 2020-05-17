Police report 5-17-20

Lydia N. Mike, 22 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and unlawful use of a weapon

Justin D. Maloney, 30, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree burglary.

JACKSON

The Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWI

Lance Yount, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Emmanuel Futrell, 21 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.

Alecia Selmon, 28, of St. Louis was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to drive on right half of road, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license and possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

Cody Brown, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, minor visibly intoxicated, possession of marijuana under 10 grams, speeding, failure to have insurance, seatbelt violation, fail to drive on right half of roadway and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Arrest

Tiffany Oakes, 20, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked and fail to provide proof of insurance.

Assault

Assault was reported in the 100 block of East Mary Street.

Thefts

Theft was reported in the area of West Mary Street.

Theft was reported in the 900 block of Corinne Street.

Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 1000 block of East Adams Street.

Theft was reported in the 500 block of Crestwood Drive 05/04/2020

Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Lacey Street.

Theft was reported in the 1800 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Hope Street.

Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Old Cape Road.

Theft was reported in the 100 block of South Farmington Road.

Miscellaneous

Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Bent Creek Drive.

Fraud was reported in the 1400 block of Oak Street.

Fraud was reported in the 100 block of North West Lane.

Fraud was reported in the 600 block of West Main Street.

Fraud was reported in the 600 block of Old Cape Road.

Property damage was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.

Property damage was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.

Property damage was reported in the 500 block of Maple Drive.

Property damage was reported in the 900 block of West Independence Street.

Property damage was reported in the 2000 block of Old Toll Road.

Trespassing was reported in the 1200 block of East Main Street.

Trespassing was reported in the 400 block of North Farmington Road.