All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 15, 2024

Police report 5-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive. Thefts n Burglary was reported. n Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive. n Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Saddlegate Court.
  • Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Spanish Street.
  • Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Delwin Street.
  • Fraud was reported.

JACKSON

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

  • Brett Davis, 31, of Kelso was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Meggan Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Cody Gremard, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
  • Tyler Bailey, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seatbelt violation, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, speeding, failure to use signal, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the area of Kidron Street.

Thefts

  • Robbery was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Theft was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Property damage reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and West Main Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Francis Drive.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy