Police report 5-16-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Siemers Drive.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on Lowes Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on Independence Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Saddlegate Court.
- Fraudulent use of a credit/debit device was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on South Spanish Street.
- Failure to register motor vehicle/trailer annually with director of revenue and driving while revoked/suspended.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Delwin Street.
- Fraud was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
DWIs
- Brett Davis, 31, of Kelso was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Meggan Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Cody Gremard, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
- Tyler Bailey, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seatbelt violation, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, speeding, failure to use signal, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the area of Kidron Street.
Thefts
- Robbery was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Property damage reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and West Main Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.
- Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Francis Drive.