Police report 5-16-23

Miscellaneous

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.

Property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Lacey Street.

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.

Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Good Hope Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person or motor vehicle were reported on Whitelaw Avenue.

Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported on North Water Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Giboney Avenue.

Damage to jail/jail property was reported.