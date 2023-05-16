Police report 5-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.
- First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Third-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
- First-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, rear lights required (tail lights), improper lane usage, seat belt violation and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on Independence Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and theft of motor vehicle parts were reported on Masters Drive.
- First-degree burglary and third-degree assault were reported on South Middle Street.
Miscellaneous
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Lacey Street.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
- Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Good Hope Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person or motor vehicle were reported on Whitelaw Avenue.
- Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported on North Water Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Giboney Avenue.
- Damage to jail/jail property was reported.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls.
DWI
- David Wilkins, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for leaving scene of an accident.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Cortland Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Morgan Street.