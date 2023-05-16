All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
May 16, 2023

Police report 5-16-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Lacey Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree assault was reported.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Perry Avenue.
  • First-degree assault or attempt serious physical injury or special victim, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on Lacey Street.
  • First-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, rear lights required (tail lights), improper lane usage, seat belt violation and resisting/interfering with arrest were reported on Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Theft of motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and theft of motor vehicle parts were reported on Masters Drive.
  • First-degree burglary and third-degree assault were reported on South Middle Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Miscellaneous

  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on Lacey Street.
  • Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
  • Stealing firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a motor vehicle was reported on Boxwood Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Good Hope Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person or motor vehicle were reported on Whitelaw Avenue.
  • Possession of alcohol by a minor was reported on North Water Street.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Giboney Avenue.
  • Damage to jail/jail property was reported.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on South Minnesota Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls.

DWI

  • David Wilkins, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for leaving scene of an accident.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 2700 block of Cortland Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 900 block of Morgan Street.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy