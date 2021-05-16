All sections
May 15, 2021

Police report 5-16-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue. n Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street. Theft n Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Henderson Avenue.
  • Assault was reported in the 1100 block of South Sprigg Street.

Theft

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 2700 block of Lynwood Hills Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of South Ellis Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1100 block of Themis Street.
  • Credit card/ATM fraud was reported.
  • Property damage was reported in the 400 block of South Frederick Street.
  • Weapon law was reported in the 2000 block of Steven Drive.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Keith A. Roach, 43, of Jonesboro, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • James. K. Gregg, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on state of Missouri warrant for probation violation for sexual misconduct.
  • Misty D. Howard, 48, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Cape Girardeau warrants for keeping vicious dog, property free of litter, public nuisance, failure to appear for traffic offense of no insurance, animal neglect, failure to appear for improper registration and failure to appear for public order crime.
Police/Fire Reports

