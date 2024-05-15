Police report 5-15-24

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

DWIs

Brett Davis, 31, of Kelso was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Meggan Smith, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.Cody Gremard, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.Tyler Bailey, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, seatbelt violation, operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked, speeding, failure to use signal, failure to register motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

Assault

Assault was reported in the area of Kidron Street.

Thefts

Robbery was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.Theft was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.

Miscellaneous

Property damage was reported in the 600 block of E Jefferson Street.Property damage reported in the area of West Jackson Boulevard and West Main Street.Trespassing was reported in the 900 block of East Jefferson Street.Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Francis Drive.