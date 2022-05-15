Police report 5-15-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest and shots fired were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Melrose Avenue.
- A warrant arrest for probation violation was reported on South Kingshighway.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Leroy Drive.
- Assault was reported on Lacey Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated, forgery, making a false declaration and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Keller Avenue.
- Theft was reported on Hopper Road.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and second-degree burglary were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Shoplifting and making a false declaration were reported on South Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.
- Burglary was reported on Wisteria Drive.
- Theft was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Fraud was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Whitener Street.
- Property damage was reported on William Street.
- Expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unlawful of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on North Cape Rock Road
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Frederick Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Big Bend Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Rebekah A. Franz, 29, of Holts Summit, Missouri, was arrested on two Cole County, Missouri, warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree assault and failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Rusty G. Fisk, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child.
- Natasha L. Gentry, 40, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for assault.
- Kane A. Walters, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Scott P. Martin, 54, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violence for driving while intoxicated.
- Chavontai A. Carter-Robinson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.
- Martie J. Sheffield, 38, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.