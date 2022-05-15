All sections
blotterMay 14, 2022
Police report 5-15-22
CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest and theft of a vehicle were reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest and shots fired were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Broadway.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Melrose Avenue.
  • A warrant arrest for probation violation was reported on South Kingshighway.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Leroy Drive.
  • Assault was reported on Lacey Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated, forgery, making a false declaration and driving while revoked/suspended were reported.
Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Keller Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on Hopper Road.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft and second-degree burglary were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Shoplifting and making a false declaration were reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on South Ellis Street.
  • Burglary was reported on Wisteria Drive.
  • Theft was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired and unlawful possession of a firearm were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Shots fired and unlawful use of a weapon were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Property damage was reported on William Street.
  • Expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility, unlawful of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less were reported on North Cape Rock Road
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Big Bend Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Rebekah A. Franz, 29, of Holts Summit, Missouri, was arrested on two Cole County, Missouri, warrants for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree assault and failure to obey judge's orders for two counts of possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Rusty G. Fisk, 41, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault and abuse or neglect of a child.
  • Natasha L. Gentry, 40, of Anna, Illinois, was arrested on a Scott County warrant for failure to appear for assault.
  • Kane A. Walters, 19, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Scott P. Martin, 54, of Scott City was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violence for driving while intoxicated.
  • Chavontai A. Carter-Robinson, 18, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Madison County, Missouri, warrant for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and third-degree assault.
  • Martie J. Sheffield, 38, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
