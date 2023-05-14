Police report 5-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Whitener Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Fraud was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
- Weapon violation was reported on Whitener Street.
- Fraud was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance were reported on North Fountain Street.
- Failure to appear was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Trespassing and littering in public places were reported on West Lorimier Place.
- Harassment was reported on South Spring Avenue.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- John B. Davis, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant fourth-degree assault, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
- Michael A. Freeman, 61, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jodi D. Bragg, 43, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on a Florida Department of Corrections for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
- Jeffery W. McGee, 47, of Fruitland was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest.
- Susan M. Jones, 60, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey the judge's orders for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
- Christy D. Niswonger, 47, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County Sheriff's office warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Richard A. Adams, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
- Gabriel A. Young-Brown, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a Dunklin County warrant for probation violation for assault.