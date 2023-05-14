All sections
May 13, 2023

Police report 5-14-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Whitener Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on East Rodney Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on South Sprigg Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Sprigg Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Fraud was reported on South Missouri Avenue.
  • Weapon violation was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and delivery of a controlled substance were reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Failure to appear was reported on North Fountain Street.
  • Trespassing and littering in public places were reported on West Lorimier Place.
  • Harassment was reported on South Spring Avenue.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • John B. Davis, 62, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant fourth-degree assault, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner.
  • Michael A. Freeman, 61, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Jodi D. Bragg, 43, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on a Florida Department of Corrections for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
  • Jeffery W. McGee, 47, of Fruitland was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for resisting arrest.
  • Susan M. Jones, 60, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey the judge's orders for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Christy D. Niswonger, 47, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Scott County Sheriff's office warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
  • Richard A. Adams, 36, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
  • Gabriel A. Young-Brown, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and a Dunklin County warrant for probation violation for assault.
Police/Fire Reports

