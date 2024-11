Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Spanish Street.

Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Assault was reported in the 300 block of Bellevue Street.

Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Lacey Street.

Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue.

Assault was reported on North Park Avenue.

Assault was reported on Village Drive.

Assault was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Independence Street.

Theft was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.

Larceny was reported in the 100 block of Siemers Drive.

Robbery was reported in the 1400 block of Pemiscot Street.

Larceny was reported in the 800 block of William Street.

Robbery was reported in the 300 block of South Henderson Avenue.

Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Cousin Street.

Theft was reported on Village Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.

Theft was reported in the 600 block of Mason Street.

Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of Themis Street.

Burglary was reported in the 700 block of Clark Avenue.

Larceny was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

Theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.

Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Montgomery Street.

Burglary was reported in the 1900 block of Big Bend Road.

Larceny was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Theft was reported in the 2100 block of Chesapeake Avenue.