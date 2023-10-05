Police report 5-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Terry Lane.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Theft and first-degree tampering with service of utility or institution were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
- Theft was reported on South Hanover Street.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage was reported on Hazel Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lowes Drive.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Bellevue Street.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Brittney Kirckpatrick, 30, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Lucas Neal, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Kieffer Stull, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a St. Francois County warrant.
- Olga Hasting, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
- Michael Wright, 38, of Branson, Missouri, was arrested on a Christian County, Missouri, warrant, a Ripley County, Missouri, warrant and two Branson warrants.
- Jennifer Redmon, 44, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Kayla Hutcheson, 35, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
DWI
- McLane Rinacke, 27, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without license plate light.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
- Theft was reported in the 300 block of Grandview Drive.
- Theft was reported in the area of Elwanda Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of Cortland Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Goodson Drive.
- Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.
- Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.