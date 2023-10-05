All sections
May 10, 2023

Police report 5-10-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrest n A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive. Assaults n Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Terry Lane. n Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Spring Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Terry Lane.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Theft and first-degree tampering with service of utility or institution were reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported on Meadowbrook Lane.
  • Theft was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Jefferson Avenue.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Hazel Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Lowes Drive.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Bellevue Street.
  • First-degree trespassing was reported on South Sprigg Street.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Brittney Kirckpatrick, 30, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Lucas Neal, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Kieffer Stull, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a St. Francois County warrant.
  • Olga Hasting, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked.
  • Michael Wright, 38, of Branson, Missouri, was arrested on a Christian County, Missouri, warrant, a Ripley County, Missouri, warrant and two Branson warrants.
  • Jennifer Redmon, 44, of Oran, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Kayla Hutcheson, 35, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

  • McLane Rinacke, 27, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving, operating a motor vehicle while driver's license suspended/revoked, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without license plate light.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of East Main Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 300 block of Grandview Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the area of Elwanda Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2600 block of Cortland Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Goodson Drive.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2800 block of Sappington Drive.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 600 block of West Washington Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2800 block of South Old Orchard Road.
Police/Fire Reports

