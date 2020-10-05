Police report 5-10-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt
DWI
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Driving under the influence was reported at Independence Street and West End Boulevard.
- Driving under the influence was reported in the 400 block of Green Acres Drive.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 1400 block of Lexington Avenue.
- Assault was reported on Centennial Drive.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of St. Francis Drive.
- Assault was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 100 block of South Louisiana.
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of South Ranney Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 1800 block of Delwin Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1500 block of Good Hope Street.
- Assault was reported in 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 500 block of North Bellevue Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 1700 block of Pemiscot Street.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 800 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
- Assault was reported in the 200 block of South Ellis Street.
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of South Spring Avenue.
Thefts
- Larceny was reported in the 2500 block of Maria Louise Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Dunklin Street.
- Theft was reported in the 2000 block of Montgomery Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1100 block of Bertling Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 2900 block of Kage Road.
- Larceny was reported in the 300 block of South Lorimier Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1400 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Larceny was reported in the 1400 block of South Minnesota Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of North Henderson Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 600 block of Terry Lane.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of South Ellis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 100 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 200 block of Shirley Drive.
- Purse snatching was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 100 block of South Benton Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1300 block of Independence Street.
- Shoplifting was reported in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street.
Miscellaneous
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of South Benton Street.
- Drug violation was reported at North West End Boulevard and Shawnee Parkway.
- Property damage was reported in the 1000 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 1700 block of North Sprigg Street.
- Drug violation was reported at South Ellis and Merriwether streets.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 500 block of South Middle Street.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Morgan Oak and South Fountain streets.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Meadowbrook Lane.
- Weapons law violation was reported at Grandview and Kingsway drives.
- Drug violation was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 500 block of Bellevue Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Ellis Street.
- Drug equipment violation was reported in the 1000 block of Locust Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 3400 block of William Street.
- Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Clark Avenue.
- Drug violation was reported in the 2800 block of Highway 74.
- Drug violation was reported on Cape Rock Circle.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following item. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- Venessa L. Bell, 35, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.