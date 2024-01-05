Police report 5-1-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- First-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action were reported on North Park Avenue.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Montgomery Street.
Thefts
- Stealing and fraud were reported.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.
- Theft was reported on Walnut Street.
- Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Broadway.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Shawnee Parkway.
- Detained/conveyed mentally disordered person who is likely to harm self/others was reported on Bertling Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Lorimier Street.
- Fraud was reported on North Hanover Street.
- Counterfeit money was reported on Broadway.
- Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported on North Park Avenue.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jeffrey Sanders, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of harassment, hindering prosecution and invasion of privacy.
- Lucas Neal, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting.
- Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Nicholas Daniels, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and on a Stoddard County warrant.
Assault
- Assault reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
DWI
- Andrew Swiggins, 44, of St. Charle was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without tail lights.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
- Trespassing was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.