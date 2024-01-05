All sections
May 1, 2024

Police report 5-1-24

May 1, 2024

Police report 5-1-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • First-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action were reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Montgomery Street.

Thefts

  • Stealing and fraud were reported.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.
  • Theft was reported on Walnut Street.
  • Second-degree burglary and theft from a building were reported on Broadway.

Miscellaneous

  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Detained/conveyed mentally disordered person who is likely to harm self/others was reported on Bertling Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Lorimier Street.
  • Fraud was reported on North Hanover Street.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on Broadway.
  • Identity theft or attempted identity theft was reported on North Park Avenue.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jeffrey Sanders, 47, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of harassment, hindering prosecution and invasion of privacy.
  • Lucas Neal, 35, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting.
  • Christina Laminack, 28, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Nicholas Daniels, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and on a Stoddard County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

DWI

  • Andrew Swiggins, 44, of St. Charle was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle without tail lights.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Burglary was reported in the 600 block of Abbie Court.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 1800 block of Lewis Drive.
Police/Fire Reports

