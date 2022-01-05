All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 30, 2022

Police report 5-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street. n A warrant arrest was reported. n A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
  • A Scott County warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.

DWI

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Thefts

  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Park Avenue.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Shoplifting and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.

Miscellaneous

  • First-degree terrorist threat was reported on William Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Detained/conveyed mentally disorder person who is likely to harm self/others was reported on Broadway.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Jimmy D. Kinkade, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.
  • Matthew L. Stewart, 39, of Jackson, was arrested two Cape Girardeau County warrants for non-support and failure to appear for traffic offense of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and unlawfully operating all-terrain vehicle on highway, a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of driving while revoked/suspended and a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to appear for abuse of drugs and alcohol.
  • Rachel N. Hartman, 35, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card.
  • Michael L. Brill Jr., 41, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
  • Darion T. Harris, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
  • Zachary I. Keller, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for abuse or neglect of a child.
  • Carl. A. Leimbach, 64, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
  • Troy A. Crowden, 44, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • Joshua D. Moore, 35, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders and third-degree domestic assault.
  • Stephen C. Butcher Jr., 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.
  • Victoria A. Cureton, 38, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation of neglecting a child.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy