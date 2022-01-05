Police report 5-1-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Louis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Hanover Street.
- A Scott County warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sunset Boulevard.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Benton Street.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported.
Thefts
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on North Park Avenue.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Silver Springs Road.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Shoplifting and first-degree trespassing were reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Bloomfield Street.
Miscellaneous
- First-degree terrorist threat was reported on William Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Counterfeit money was reported on William Street.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia -- amphetamine or methamphetamine and first-degree trespassing were reported on South Sprigg Street.
- Failure to possess or display rabies tag and leash requirements were reported on South Plaza Way.
- Detained/conveyed mentally disorder person who is likely to harm self/others was reported on Broadway.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Jimmy D. Kinkade, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree trespassing.
- Matthew L. Stewart, 39, of Jackson, was arrested two Cape Girardeau County warrants for non-support and failure to appear for traffic offense of driving while revoked/suspended, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and unlawfully operating all-terrain vehicle on highway, a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for traffic offense of driving while revoked/suspended and a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to appear for abuse of drugs and alcohol.
- Rachel N. Hartman, 35, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of fraudulent use of a credit card.
- Michael L. Brill Jr., 41, of Chaffee, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree domestic assault.
- Darion T. Harris, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of violation of order of protection.
- Zachary I. Keller, 32, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for abuse or neglect of a child.
- Carl. A. Leimbach, 64, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of controlled substance.
- Troy A. Crowden, 44, of Advance, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Joshua D. Moore, 35, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders and third-degree domestic assault.
- Stephen C. Butcher Jr., 38, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for third-degree assault.
- Victoria A. Cureton, 38, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance and a Missouri Probation and Parole warrant for parole violation of neglecting a child.