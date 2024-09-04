All sections
April 9, 2024

Police report 4-9-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on South Fountain Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Fountain Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Sheridan Drive.
  • Fourth-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • Fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage were reported on Thomas Drive.
  • Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Edgewood Road.
  • Burglary was reported on Country Club Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
  • First-degree trespassing and property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • A sex offense was reported.
  • Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Fountain Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Property damage was reported on Country Club Drive.
  • Property damage was reported on North Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Matthew Dees, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle with defective equipment.
  • Nicholas Zuccarini, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
  • Nathaniel Davis, 33, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Jacob Asendorf, 19, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
  • Austin Wilson, 27, of Harrison, Arkansas, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.

DWI

  • Jason Brown, 20, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • David Pennington, 41, of Whiteoak was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to use turn signal and operating a motor vehicle without license plates lights.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Tracy Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Olive Street and Greensferry Road.
Police/Fire Reports

