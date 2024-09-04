Police report 4-9-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Fountain Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony were reported on Sheridan Drive.
- Fourth-degree assault was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- Fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage were reported on Thomas Drive.
- Assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Edgewood Road.
- Burglary was reported on Country Club Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on William Street.
- First-degree trespassing and property damage were reported on North Kingshighway.
- A sex offense was reported.
- Driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance were reported on South Fountain Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- Property damage was reported on Country Club Drive.
- Property damage was reported on North Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Matthew Dees, 50, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle with defective equipment.
- Nicholas Zuccarini, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant.
- Nathaniel Davis, 33, of Jackson, was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Jacob Asendorf, 19, of Jackson was arrested on an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant.
- Austin Wilson, 27, of Harrison, Arkansas, was arrested on a Bollinger County warrant.
DWI
- Jason Brown, 20, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- David Pennington, 41, of Whiteoak was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, failure to use turn signal and operating a motor vehicle without license plates lights.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 900 block of East Main Street.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 400 block of Elm Street.
Miscellaneous
- Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Tracy Street.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Parkview Street and Hubble Ford.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Olive Street and Greensferry Road.