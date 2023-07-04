Police report 4-7-23

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.

Shoplifting was reported on William Street.

Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on South Kingshighway.

Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on William Street.

Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Independence Street.

Property damage was reported on Themis Street.

Property damage was reported on North Spring Avenue.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on College Street.