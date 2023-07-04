Police report 4-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Clark Avenue.
Assault
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft was reported on William Street.
- Second-degree burglary was reported.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on William Street.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Independence Street.
- Property damage was reported on Themis Street.
- Property damage was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on College Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Kenneth D. Denton, 62, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
- Brooke A. Blattner, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- Elijah F. Dickman, 19, of Delta, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.
- Emily J. Keller, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
- Austin T. Burton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.