April 8, 2023

Police report 4-7-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on William Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Clark Avenue.

Assault

  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft was reported on William Street.
  • Second-degree burglary was reported.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and property damage were reported on William Street.
  • Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Independence Street.
  • Property damage was reported on Themis Street.
  • Property damage was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia was reported on College Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Kenneth D. Denton, 62, of Whitewater was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.
  • Brooke A. Blattner, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • Elijah F. Dickman, 19, of Delta, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of sexual misconduct involving a child.
  • Emily J. Keller, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for non-support.
  • Austin T. Burton, 24, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for possession of a controlled substance and delivery of a controlled substance.
Police/Fire Reports

