Police report 4-7-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Quentin Ledbetter, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possesion of controlled substance in the 1400 block of Independence Street.
- A subject was in custody pending charges of possession of a controlled substance.
- A juvenile was taken into custody on suspicion of tampering with a motor vehicle in the 500 block of Cape Meadows Circle.
Thefts
- A theft was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- A theft was reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
Assaults
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of South Pacific Street.
- Domestic assault and armed criminal action were reported on South Plaza Way.
- Domestic assult was reported in the 1200 block of Bertling Street.
Summonses
- Jeffery L. Nelson, 27, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for possession of controlled substance.
- Shuhan Dong, 22, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for failure to yield to emergency vehicle.
- Benjamin A. Jones, 34, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for harassment.
- Nicholas J. Young, 38, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for open burning.
- Aaron Smith, 60, of Cape Girardeau was issued a summons for assault.
Miscellaneous
- Failure to return rental property was reported in the 700 block of South Kingshighway.
- Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 1200 block of Minnesota Street.
- Unlawful use of a weason was reported in the 2800 block of Themis Street.
- Property damage and stealing were reported in the 3000 block of William Street.
- Property damage and stealing were reported in the 800 block of South Sprigg Street.
- Property damage and stealing reported in the 500 block of South Ellis Street.
- Property damage was reported 1300 block of North Main Street.
- Forgery was reported in the 160 block of South Broadview Street.
- Juveniles were taken into custody on suspicion of an affray in the 1000 block of South Silver Springs Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Codi A. Nielsen, 30, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving with revoked or suspended license and failure to register motor vehicle trailer annually.
- Dorothy D. Matlock, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Wayne County/Greenville warrant for moving traffic violation.
- Adam Koenig Sr., 41, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and driving while suspended.
- Jesse A. Pulley, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Riki M. Woodson, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without valid license and exceeding the posted speed limit.
- Cynthia D. Ruiz, 58, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle trailer and operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.
- Marco A. Dominguez, 26, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended, operating motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, failing to register motor vehicle and failing to stop at stop sign.