Police report 4-7-19

Codi A. Nielsen, 30, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving with revoked or suspended license and failure to register motor vehicle trailer annually.

Dorothy D. Matlock, 40, of Oak Ridge was arrested on a Wayne County/Greenville warrant for moving traffic violation.

Adam Koenig Sr., 41, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked and driving while suspended.

Jesse A. Pulley, 42, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Riki M. Woodson, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle on highway without valid license and exceeding the posted speed limit.

Cynthia D. Ruiz, 58, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of failure to register motor vehicle trailer and operate vehicle on highway without a valid license.

