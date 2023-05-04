All sections
April 5, 2023

Police report 4-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Olive Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assault

  • Assault was reported on Themis Street.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Linden Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Grandview Drive.
  • First-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft were reported on Wisteria Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Property damage was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
  • Child abuse/neglect was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
  • First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on Kingsway Drive.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
  • Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Robert Wille, 58 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
  • Heather Colbert, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • William McCormick, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
  • Michael Geralds, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
  • Becky Williams, 41, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.
  • Paige Biri, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

DWIs

  • Lakrisha Moore, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Trenton Gremaud, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
  • Donald Robey, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.
  • Theft reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Old Toll Road.
