Police report 4-5-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Themis Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Olive Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assault
- Assault was reported on Themis Street.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported on Siemers Drive.
- Theft was reported on Linden Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on Grandview Drive.
- First-degree burglary and stealing a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft were reported on Wisteria Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Property damage was reported on North Missouri Avenue.
- Child abuse/neglect was reported on Whitener Street.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on South Minnesota Avenue.
- First-degree tampering with a motor vehicle was reported on Kingsway Drive.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on South West End Boulevard.
- Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Whitener Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Robert Wille, 58 of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of assault.
- Heather Colbert, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- William McCormick, 22, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.
- Michael Geralds, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on two Cape Girardeau warrants.
- Becky Williams, 41, of Jackson was arrested on three Jackson warrants.
- Paige Biri, 34, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.
DWIs
- Lakrisha Moore, 43, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Trenton Gremaud, 28, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and speeding.
- Donald Robey, 32, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and failure to drive in a single lane.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1500 block of Bel-Air Drive.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of Jessica Street.
- Theft reported in the 400 block of North Georgia Street.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 3000 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Fraud was reported in the 2200 block of Jonathan Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 2700 block of Old Toll Road.