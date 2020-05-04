All sections
blotterApril 4, 2020

Police report 4-5-20

April 4, 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU

The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported.
  • Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
  • Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the1800 block of Bloomfield Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Cecilia Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Miscellanous

  • Disorderly conduct was reported 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
  • Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.
  • Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Hill Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Travis D. Sturm, 39, of Scott City was arrested on a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.
  • Gabriel R. Yanes, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a firearm and possession of a firearm.
