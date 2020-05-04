Police report 4-5-20

CAPE GIRARDEAU
The Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported.
- Assault was reported in the 700 block of Broadway.
- Assault was reported in the 3000 block of Mimosa Drive.
Thefts
- Shoplifting was reported in the 2100 block of William Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 900 block of Hickory Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the1800 block of Bloomfield Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1700 block of Cecilia Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 400 block of South West End Boulevard.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported 2800 block of Whitener Street.
Miscellanous
- Disorderly conduct was reported 400 block of South Mount Auburn Road.
- Drug violation was reported at Broadway and Caruthers Avenue.
- Property damage was reported in the 1500 block of Hill Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Travis D. Sturm, 39, of Scott City was arrested on a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance.
- Gabriel R. Yanes, 36, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a firearm and possession of a firearm.