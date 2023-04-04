All sections
April 4, 2023

Police report 4-4-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Mason Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Amblewood Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Main Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.

Assaults

  • Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Village Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported on North Spring Avenue.
  • Third-degree assault was reported on William Street.
  • Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

  • Stealing and property damage were reported on Sherwood Drive.
  • Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and property damage were reported.
  • Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a building was reported on Engram Street.
  • Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
  • Theft was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
  • Theft from a building and first-degree burglary were reported on Amblewood Drive.
  • Theft was reported on College Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Pind Wood Lane.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Shots fired was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident and receiving stolen property were reported on Broadway.
  • Second-degree property damage and second-degree trespassing were reported on South Hanover Street.
  • Trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Tray Lucas, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of speeding, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest.
  • Megan Wilkinson, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Aaron Goff, 45, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
  • Theft was reported in the 800 block of East Adams Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 300 block of North High Street.
  • Burglary was reported in the 4800 block of Pinedale Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of Oak Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
  • Trespassing was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
  • Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Leigh Ann Court.
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

