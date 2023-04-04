Police report 4-4-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Mason Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Pacific Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Amblewood Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Main Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Saint Francis Drive.
- A warrant arrest was reported on Independence Street.
Assaults
- Fourth-degree domestic assault was reported on Village Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported on North Spring Avenue.
- Third-degree assault was reported on William Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
Thefts
- Stealing and property damage were reported on Sherwood Drive.
- Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft and property damage were reported.
- Theft of a firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate from a building was reported on Engram Street.
- Theft was reported on Shirley Drive.
- Theft was reported on South Ranney Avenue.
- Theft from a building and first-degree burglary were reported on Amblewood Drive.
- Theft was reported on College Street.
- Theft from a motor vehicle was reported.
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/aircraft/watercraft was reported on South Pind Wood Lane.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Shots fired was reported on South Benton Street.
- Leaving the scene of an accident and receiving stolen property were reported on Broadway.
- Second-degree property damage and second-degree trespassing were reported on South Hanover Street.
- Trespassing was reported on North Kingshighway.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Tray Lucas, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of speeding, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and resisting arrest.
- Megan Wilkinson, 24, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Aaron Goff, 45, of Davenport, Iowa, was arrested on a Scott County warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 2600 block of East Main Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 900 block of Old Cape Road.
- Theft was reported in the 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
- Theft was reported in the 800 block of East Adams Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 300 block of North High Street.
- Burglary was reported in the 4800 block of Pinedale Drive.
Miscellaneous
- Fraud was reported in the 2400 block of Oak Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 600 block of East Adams Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 500 block of South Shawnee Boulevard.
- Trespassing was reported in the 3600 block of East Jackson Boulevard.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 900 block of Kimbel Lane.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broadridge Drive.
- Domestic disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Leigh Ann Court.