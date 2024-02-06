All sections
April 26, 2024

Police report 4-26-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Thefts n Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bessie Street. n Stealing and fraud were reported on William Street. n Shoplifting was reported on William Street.Theft was reported on Ranney Avenue...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Thefts

  • Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bessie Street.
  • Stealing and fraud were reported on William Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on William Street.Theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.
  • Theft was reported.
  • Theft was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.Burglary was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • First-degree property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Fountain Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Keivon T. Smith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Brett A. Medley, 25, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Clifford D. Loy Jr., 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.
  • Talon W. Simpson, 34, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substdance.
  • Donald A. Boston, 70, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Benjamin F. Breeze, 40, of Advance was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for non-support.
  • Ariana K. Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.

Elijah J. Pratt, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended and speeding.

  • Randy L. Corriea, 37, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson warrants for driving while intoxicated and failure to stay in lane.
  • Timothy E. Smith, 59, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Ross A. Schaefer, 47, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and first-degree statutory sodomy.
  • Matthew C. Foulks, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for reckless homicide.

DWIs

  • Jason M. Buehrig, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
  • William D. Wenderski II, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to drive on right half of roadway.
Police/Fire Reports

