Police report 4-26-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Thefts
- Theft from a vehicle was reported on Bessie Street.
- Stealing and fraud were reported on William Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on William Street.Theft was reported on Ranney Avenue.
- Theft was reported.
- Theft was reported on East Cape Rock Drive.Burglary was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Second-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing were reported on Bloomfield Street.
- First-degree property damage was reported on Lexington Avenue.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Independence Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Fountain Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Keivon T. Smith, 23, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Brett A. Medley, 25, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Clifford D. Loy Jr., 38, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Talon W. Simpson, 34, of Chaffee was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substdance.
- Donald A. Boston, 70, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon.
- Benjamin F. Breeze, 40, of Advance was arrested on a Stoddard County warrant for non-support.
- Ariana K. Kroninger, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Jackson warrant for failure to appear for failure to register motor vehicle.
Elijah J. Pratt, 26, of Jackson was arrested on a Perry County warrant for failure to appear for driving while suspended and speeding.
- Randy L. Corriea, 37, of Jackson was arrested on two Jackson warrants for driving while intoxicated and failure to stay in lane.
- Timothy E. Smith, 59, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Ross A. Schaefer, 47, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of invasion of privacy and first-degree statutory sodomy.
- Matthew C. Foulks, 32, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for reckless homicide.
DWIs
- Jason M. Buehrig, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- William D. Wenderski II, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to drive on right half of roadway.