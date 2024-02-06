All sections
April 26, 2023

Police report 4-26-23

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported. Thefts n Shoplifting and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on William Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Thefts

  • Shoplifting and resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop were reported on William Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Theft from a motor vehicle was reported on Albert Rasche Drive.

Miscellaneous

  • Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony was reported on Vista Lane.
  • Interfering with arrest was reported on Whitener Street.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on Shawnee Parkway.
  • Property damage was reported.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Spring Avenue.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on Walnut Street.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Allison Owens, 20, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Tish James, 43, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Carl Williams, 21, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

DWI

  • James Grebe-Heck, 29, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of North Maryland Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 2700 block of Mansfield Place.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of Oak Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 1600 block of West Independence Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported in the 3300 block of Old Cape Road.
  • Theft was reported in the 500 block of Elm Street.
  • Theft was reported in the 200 block of North Hope Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 2300 block of Winesap Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2900 block of East Main Street.
Police/Fire Reports

