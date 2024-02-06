All sections
blotterApril 24, 2021
Police report 4-25-21
CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items. Assaults n Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street. n Assault was reported in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue. Thefts n Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Middle Street...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.

Assaults

  • Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
  • Assault was reported in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Thefts

  • Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Middle Street.
  • Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
  • Drug equipment violation was reported at Independence Street and South Kingshighway.
  • Disorderly conducted was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of Marlin Drive.
  • Disorderly conduct was reported i nthe 1000 block of North Frederick Street.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Christopher S. Pritchard, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson, second-burglary and stealing.
  • Jamereia L. Jones, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree trespassing and two counts of second-degree property damage.
  • Andrew M. Kersbergen, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
  • Christas D. Byassee, 42, of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
  • James K. Gregg, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for sexual conduct involving a child.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
