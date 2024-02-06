Police report 4-25-21

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department released the following items.
Assaults
- Assault was reported in the 2800 block of Whitener Street.
- Assault was reported in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Thefts
- Burglary was reported in the 500 block of North Middle Street.
- Larceny was reported in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 100 block of East Cape Rock Drive.
- Drug equipment violation was reported at Independence Street and South Kingshighway.
- Disorderly conducted was reported in the 1900 block of Whitener Street.
- Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of Marlin Drive.
- Disorderly conduct was reported i nthe 1000 block of North Frederick Street.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Christopher S. Pritchard, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson, second-burglary and stealing.
- Jamereia L. Jones, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for first-degree trespassing and two counts of second-degree property damage.
- Andrew M. Kersbergen, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/driving while suspended.
- Christas D. Byassee, 42, of High Ridge, Missouri, was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for stealing.
- James K. Gregg, 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for sexual conduct involving a child.