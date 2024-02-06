Police report 4-24-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on Sturdivant Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported.
Assaults
- First-degree domestic assault, serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary were reported on North Frederick Street.
- Assault was reported on Whitener Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on William Street.
Miscellaneous
- Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
- Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building in death or injury were reported on Sturdivant Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Benton Street.
- Making a false reported, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a firearm were made on South Mount Auburn Road.
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Janice L. Skinner, 77, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.
- Ted. J. Skinner, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic assault.
- Mellisa L. Monia, 48, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Jennifer L. Bey, 41, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Dawn R. Davis, 43, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- David C. Olson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Wade S. Reeves, 29, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for failure to maintain insurance.
- Micheal D. Pulley, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, stealing firearm and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while license is suspended.
- Zackary T. Gourley, 20, of Palestine, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.
- Samantha M. Pruitt, 31, of Pocahontas was arrested on a Missouri Department of Correction warrant for parole violation for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Mikel J. Thomas, 26, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
- Amber N. McDonald, 36, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle,
- Robert L. Davie, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
- Holt A. Foster, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for two counts of passing bad checks.