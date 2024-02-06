All sections
April 23, 2022

Police report 4-24-22

CAPE GIRARDEAU Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Sturdivant Street. n A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street. n A warrant arrest was reported...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Sturdivant Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
  • A warrant arrest was reported.

Assaults

  • First-degree domestic assault, serious physical injury, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree burglary were reported on North Frederick Street.
  • Assault was reported on Whitener Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building in death or injury were reported on Sturdivant Street.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on South Benton Street.
  • Making a false reported, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a firearm were made on South Mount Auburn Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Janice L. Skinner, 77, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.
  • Ted. J. Skinner, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic assault.
  • Mellisa L. Monia, 48, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Jennifer L. Bey, 41, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Dawn R. Davis, 43, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • David C. Olson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
  • Wade S. Reeves, 29, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for failure to maintain insurance.
  • Micheal D. Pulley, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, stealing firearm and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while license is suspended.
  • Zackary T. Gourley, 20, of Palestine, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.
  • Samantha M. Pruitt, 31, of Pocahontas was arrested on a Missouri Department of Correction warrant for parole violation for endangering the welfare of a child.
  • Mikel J. Thomas, 26, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.
  • Amber N. McDonald, 36, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle,
  • Robert L. Davie, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.
  • Holt A. Foster, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for two counts of passing bad checks.
Police/Fire Reports

