Police report 4-24-22

Theft was reported on William Street.

Theft was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

Making a false reported, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a firearm were made on South Mount Auburn Road.

Making a false reported, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop, delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams of less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and unlawful possession of a firearm were made on South Mount Auburn Road.

Second-degree property damage was reported on South Benton Street.

Second-degree property damage was reported on South Benton Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building in death or injury were reported on Sturdivant Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon, shooting at/from motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building in death or injury were reported on Sturdivant Street.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.

Shots fired, unlawful use of a weapon and discharging along highway or into outbuilding were reported on Old Sprigg Street Road.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office released the following items. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrests

Janice L. Skinner, 77, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.

Ted. J. Skinner, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to obey judge's orders for second-degree domestic assault.

Mellisa L. Monia, 48, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Jennifer L. Bey, 41, of Oak Ridge was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Dawn R. Davis, 43, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

David C. Olson, 34, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Wade S. Reeves, 29, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for failure to maintain insurance.

Micheal D. Pulley, 23, of Perryville, Missouri, was arrested on a Perry County warrant for first-degree tampering with motor vehicle, stealing firearm and possession of controlled substance except 35 grams marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Thomas W. Womack Jr., 37, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended and an Alexander County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for driving while license is suspended.

Zackary T. Gourley, 20, of Palestine, Arkansas, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree sodomy or attempted sodomy.

Samantha M. Pruitt, 31, of Pocahontas was arrested on a Missouri Department of Correction warrant for parole violation for endangering the welfare of a child.

Mikel J. Thomas, 26, of Sikeston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid.

Amber N. McDonald, 36, of Charleston, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle,

Robert L. Davie, 67, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of driving while revoked/suspended.