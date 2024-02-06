Police report 4-20-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- A warrant arrest was reported on South Henderson Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Sprigg Street.
- A warrant arrest was reported on North Silver Springs Road.
Assaults
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Merriwether Street.
- Assault was reported.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on Margaret Street.
- Third-degree domestic assault was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Second-degree domestic assault was reported on Brookshire Road.
DWI
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on William Street.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported on New Madrid Street.
Thefts
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Kingshighway.
- Theft was reported on Veterans Memorial Drive.
- Theft and identity theft were reported.
Miscellaneous
- Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.
- Trespassing was reported. Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence were reported on William Street.
- Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on North Kingshighway.
- First-degree trespassing was reported on North Fountain Street.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Whitener Street.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on South Henderson Avenue.
- Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.
- Domestic animal at large was reported on Scivally Drive.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest/detention or stop was reported on South Ellis Street.
Cape Girardeau County
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- James E. Brown, 79, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and no insurance.
- Scott A. Christy, 56, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape and third-degree domestic assault.
- Matthew J. Williamson, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.
- Gary A. Reno, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.
- Justin E. King, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Phillip A. Johnson, 41, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.
- William F. Lindner, 45, of Frohna was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Denver M. Brooks Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.
- Thomas J. Bell, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to appear for aggravated driving while intoxicated.
- Octavia Smith, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Dwayne L. Presswood, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card and stealing.
- Terry M. Freeman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Charles D. Dobyna, 34, of Benton was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
- Darrin T. Palmore Jr., 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a correctional center and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.
- Craig D. White III, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for failure to obey/exceed posted speed limit.
- Theresa M. Randol, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.
- Christopher A. Caldwell, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- Dustin W. Williams, 38, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and third-degree domestic assault.
- Christine M. Stanton, 54 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of Tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.
- Brian G. Toppins, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.
- Nathan S. Stearns, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest.
- Trevor J. Hoehne, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.
- Susan M. Merriman, 42, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.
- Jaiden R. Haas, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for speeding.
- Audumn D. Smith, 35, of Advance was arrested on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault.