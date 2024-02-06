Police report 4-20-24

Thefts

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Kingshighway.

Miscellaneous

Resisting/interfering with arrest/detention or stop was reported on South Ellis Street.

Resisting/interfering with arrest/detention or stop was reported on South Ellis Street.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.

Domestic animal at large was reported on Scivally Drive.

Domestic animal at large was reported on Scivally Drive.

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.

Ex parte or full-order protection violation was reported.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Whitener Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle, at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Whitener Street.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on North Kingshighway.

Driving while revoked/suspended was reported on North Kingshighway.

Unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence were reported on William Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with physical evidence were reported on William Street.

Trespassing was reported. Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.

Trespassing was reported. Violation of education requirement for a child was reported on Thilenius Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.

Unlawful use of a weapon was reported on Whitener Street.

Cape Girardeau County

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

James E. Brown, 79, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to register motor vehicle, driving while revoked/suspended and no insurance.

Scott A. Christy, 56, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree rape and third-degree domestic assault.

Matthew J. Williamson, 39, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree trespassing.

Gary A. Reno, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of second-degree trafficking drugs and a Cape Girardeau County warrant for armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.

Justin E. King, 40, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Phillip A. Johnson, 41, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony prosecution.

William F. Lindner, 45, of Frohna was arrested on suspicion of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Denver M. Brooks Jr., 22, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Thomas J. Bell, 30, of Jackson was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to appear for aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Octavia Smith, 27, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Scott City Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Dwayne L. Presswood, 59, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card and stealing.

Terry M. Freeman, 42, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jackson Police Department warrant for failure to appear for speeding.

Charles D. Dobyna, 34, of Benton was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

Darrin T. Palmore Jr., 33, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a correctional center and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Craig D. White III, 21, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Jefferson County warrant for failure to obey/exceed posted speed limit.

Theresa M. Randol, 45, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for stealing.

Christopher A. Caldwell, 39, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

Dustin W. Williams, 38, of Delta was arrested on suspicion of resisting/interfering with arrest and third-degree domestic assault.

Christine M. Stanton, 54 of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of Tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and possession of a controlled substance.

Brian G. Toppins, 44, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Probation and Parole warrant for probation violation for dangerous drugs.

Nathan S. Stearns, 28, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for driving while intoxicated and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Trevor J. Hoehne, 51, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Susan M. Merriman, 42, of Marble Hill was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant for probation violation for driving while intoxicated.

Jaiden R. Haas, 20, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on a Union County, Illinois, warrant for failure to appear for speeding.