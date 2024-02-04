All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
April 2, 2024

Police report 4-2-24

Cape Girardeau Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt. Arrests n A warrant arrest was reported on Doctors Park Drive. Assaults n Second-degree domestic assault and stealing were reported on North Kingshighway. ...

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.

Arrest

  • A warrant arrest was reported on Doctors Park Drive.

Assaults

  • Second-degree domestic assault and stealing were reported on North Kingshighway.
  • First-degree assault or attempted assault was reported on South Ellis Street.

DWIs

  • Driving while intoxicated was reported.
  • Driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/ suspended and failure to register vehicle were reported on North Main Street.

Thefts

  • Theft was reported on Themis Street.
  • Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
  • Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
  • Theft was reported on Broadway.
  • Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Main Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Property damage was reported on South Plaza Way.
  • Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
  • Fraud was reported.
  • Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
  • Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Alta Vista Drive.
  • Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
  • Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

  • Charles Williams, 63, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
  • John Williams, 60, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
  • Curtis Eaton, 50, of Troy, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of arson and property damage.
  • Donald Brown, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and making an illegal u-turn.
  • Jacob Kane, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Charles Sullivan, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Harley Rush, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
  • Thomas Bell, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
  • Madison McAlister, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
  • Landon Bellew, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Assault

  • Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.

DWIs

nq Hershel Beckwith, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of accident and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

  • Jason Menz, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Audrey Van Pelt, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
  • Donald Brown, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Theft

  • Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Cherokee Street.

Miscellaneous

  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Stoneyledge Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Kimbelwoods Drive.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of South Missouri Street and West Adams Street.
  • Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Aberdine Circle.
  • Property damage was reported in the area of Union Avenue.
Story Tags
Police/Fire Reports

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Fire report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 6
Police report 6-6-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Police report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 5
Fire report 6-5-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Police report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsJune 4
Fire report 6-4-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Police report 5-31-24
Police/Fire ReportsMay 31
Fire report 5-31-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy