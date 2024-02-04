Police report 4-2-24

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

Charles Williams, 63, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.

John Williams, 60, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.

Curtis Eaton, 50, of Troy, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of arson and property damage.

Donald Brown, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and making an illegal u-turn.

Jacob Kane, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.

Charles Sullivan, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harley Rush, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.

Thomas Bell, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.

Madison McAlister, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.