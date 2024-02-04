Police report 4-2-24

CAPE GIRARDEAU
Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrest does not imply guilt.
Arrest
- A warrant arrest was reported on Doctors Park Drive.
Assaults
- Second-degree domestic assault and stealing were reported on North Kingshighway.
- First-degree assault or attempted assault was reported on South Ellis Street.
DWIs
- Driving while intoxicated was reported.
- Driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked/ suspended and failure to register vehicle were reported on North Main Street.
Thefts
- Theft was reported on Themis Street.
- Shoplifting was reported on South Kingshighway.
- Burglary was reported on Bloomfield Street.
- Theft was reported on Broadway.
- Theft of a motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft was reported on North Main Street.
Miscellaneous
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Property damage was reported on South Plaza Way.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported.
- Fraud was reported.
- Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance were reported.
- Resisting/interfering with arrest, detention or stop was reported on Alta Vista Drive.
- Unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at/from a motor vehicle at person, motor vehicle or building were reported on Cape Meadows Circle.
- Second-degree property damage was reported on North Sprigg Street.
JACKSON
Jackson Police Department responded to the following calls. Arrests do not imply guilt.
Arrests
- Charles Williams, 63, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- John Williams, 60, of Sikeston was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked.
- Curtis Eaton, 50, of Troy, Illinois, was arrested on suspicion of four counts of arson and property damage.
- Donald Brown, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and making an illegal u-turn.
- Jacob Kane, 24, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau Police Department warrant and a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Charles Sullivan, 25, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Harley Rush, 26, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of stealing.
- Thomas Bell, 29, of Jackson was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
- Madison McAlister, 27, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
- Landon Bellew, 20, of Jackson was arrested on a Cape Girardeau County warrant.
Assault
- Assault was reported in the 400 block of North Lacey Street.
DWIs
nq Hershel Beckwith, 57, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of accident and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Jason Menz, 49, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Audrey Van Pelt, 42, of Jackson was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
- Donald Brown, 47, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while driver’s license suspended/revoked and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Theft
- Theft was reported in the 1300 block of Cherokee Street.
Miscellaneous
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Stoneyledge Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the 800 block of Kimbelwoods Drive.
- Property damage was reported in the area of South Missouri Street and West Adams Street.
- Property damage was reported in the 2100 block of Aberdine Circle.
- Property damage was reported in the area of Union Avenue.